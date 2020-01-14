Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix
save
Save
share

'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

The Avengers will assemble four months later than planned.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake isn't the only Square Enix game facing delays. Crystal Dynamics has pushed the release of Marvel's Avengers from May 15th to September 4th. The extra months will allow more time for "fine tuning and polishing the game so that it's actually fun to play," studio heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg said in a notice both on Crystal Dynamics' site (which, ominously, went down as we wrote this) and on Twitter. If you have worries about the game, you might get to rest a little easier.

However much the delay helps, it's ill-timed. The Black Widow movie is set to premiere in major markets on May 1st -- this would've been an ideal tie-in. September isn't too late to remind people of the movie (we wouldn't be surprised if it was reaching digital services this fall), but it's clearly past summer blockbuster season. Let's just hope the finished product is worth playing and not just an attempt to cash in on years of superhero fervor.

Source: Marvel's Avengers (Twitter)
In this article: av, avengers, crystal dynamics, delay, games, gaming, marvel, marvel's avengers, personal computing, personalcomputing, square enix, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Doctor Who' tried to tackle Big Tech, and failed

'Doctor Who' tried to tackle Big Tech, and failed

View
Gesture navigation is coming to Chrome OS

Gesture navigation is coming to Chrome OS

View
Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today

Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today

View
The Morning After: Are 8K TVs just a waste of time?

The Morning After: Are 8K TVs just a waste of time?

View
Google quietly removed 'Guest Mode' casting from Home speakers

Google quietly removed 'Guest Mode' casting from Home speakers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr