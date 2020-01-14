'Marvel's Avengers' game is delayed until September 4th

Final Fantasy VII Remake isn't the only Square Enix game facing delays. Crystal Dynamics has pushed the release of Marvel's Avengers from May 15th to September 4th. The extra months will allow more time for "fine tuning and polishing the game so that it's actually fun to play," studio heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg said in a notice both on Crystal Dynamics' site (which, ominously, went down as we wrote this) and on Twitter. If you have worries about the game, you might get to rest a little easier.
However much the delay helps, it's ill-timed. The Black Widow movie is set to premiere in major markets on May 1st -- this would've been an ideal tie-in. September isn't too late to remind people of the movie (we wouldn't be surprised if it was reaching digital services this fall), but it's clearly past summer blockbuster season. Let's just hope the finished product is worth playing and not just an attempt to cash in on years of superhero fervor.
