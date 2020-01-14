Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Square Enix
save
Save
share

Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th

It had been earmarked for a March 3rd release.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
38m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Square Enix

Final Fantasy fans who've been eagerly anticipating Final Fantasy VII Remake will have to bide their time a tad more. The game had been scheduled to arrive on March 3rd, but Square Enix has pushed back the release date by over a month to April 10th.

"We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience," game producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a statement. "I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer."

Square Enix wants to make sure it releases "a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve." However, it's shunting Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is a PS4 exclusive until next year, into a busy period for big games. Cyberpunk 2077 will make its bow the following week. Another major PS4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part 2, is earmarked for May 29th.

It's the second time in the space of a month or so that Square Enix has delayed a Final Fantasy title. It postponed the Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster once again from January 20th until the summer.

Source: Final Fantasy VII (Twitter)
In this article: av, delay, final fantasy, final fantasy vii, final fantasy vii remake, finalfantasy, finalfantasyvii, finalfantasyviiremake, gaming, ps4, square enix, squareenix
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Doctor Who' tried to tackle Big Tech, and failed

'Doctor Who' tried to tackle Big Tech, and failed

View
Gesture navigation is coming to Chrome OS

Gesture navigation is coming to Chrome OS

View
Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today

Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today

View
The Morning After: Are 8K TVs just a waste of time?

The Morning After: Are 8K TVs just a waste of time?

View
Google quietly removed 'Guest Mode' casting from Home speakers

Google quietly removed 'Guest Mode' casting from Home speakers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr