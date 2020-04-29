Xbox Game Pass clears 10 million subscribers

Microsoft's bet on subscription gaming appears to be paying off. The company has revealed that more than 10 million people now pay for Xbox Game Pass, a buffet-style service with an ever-changing library of first- and third-party titles. Microsoft launched the platform for Xbox console owners back in June 2017. An equivalent offer for PG gamers -- appropriately called Xbox Game Pass for PC -- was released in open beta two years later. Right now, you can pay for the two individually -- the console version is $9.99 per month, while the PC service is $4.99 per month -- or combine them both with Xbox Live Gold for $14.99 per month.

PlayStation Now, for comparison, hit 1 million subscribers last October. The two services have vastly different strategies, though. PlayStation Now leans heavily on video game streaming, for instance. PlayStation 4 owners can play PS4 and PS2 games natively, however PS3 titles have to be streamed over a Sony-controlled server. And if you’re on PC, you can only access the PlayStation Now catalog via streaming. Xbox Game Pass, meanwhile, is a more flexible and appealing option for people with lackluster internet connections. Everything in Microsoft's catalog is available to download, for instance, and the company's xCloud game streaming service will eventually be free for Game Pass subscribers.