Therabody's latest recovery tool will cost you $400 to cool your palms

Therabody is known for its massage guns that help with post-workout recovery, but its latest device gives you a little extra oomph during your exercise. According to Therabody, the CryoTherm Palm cools your hands in order to kick the onset of fatigue down the road and maintain grip strength. It's reasonable to be skeptical of this $399.99 device, but Therabody said that the University of Southern California's soccer players did 58 percent more reps in their final set in real-world testing with the CryoTherm Palm.

Even though it bears some slight resemblance to a Shake Weight, you don't grab the CryoTherm Palm in the middle. Instead you rest both your palms on each end during breaks in training for one to three minutes at a time. You can select between three levels for both cold and heat therapy, or do contrast therapy where one side is hot and the other is cold. Therabody also included a stopwatch function on the device, which has a max battery life of 120 minutes.

Beyond its pricey massage guns, Therabody has been branching off into products that are designed for specific parts of your body. Last year, the company revealed its TheraFace Mask Glo meant to reduce face wrinkles with LED technology. However, like the LED mask or its face massager, you'll have to decide if dropping hundreds of dollars is worth it.