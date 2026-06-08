Sega wants Virtua Fighter Crossroads to be more than just another fighting game

There is no shortage of remakes and sequels at Summer Game Fest 2026, but Sega is tasking RGG Studio with reinvigorating the company's biggest fighting series. Instead of simply making Virtua Fighter 6 (and appealing to its devoted but niche fanbase), the studio's ambitions are much bigger.

With Virtua Fighter Crossroads, the studio is working on a completely new, cinematic narrative fighting game, aimed at bridging the gap between fighting games (and where previous VF games exist) and the story-driven experiences of series like Yazuka and Like a Dragon, not to mention the incoming Stranger Than Heaven, also being developed at the same time at RGG Studios.

Set in the fictional city of Vilasapara in Southeast Asia, Crossroads isn't an outright reboot of Sega's biggest fighting series. Instead, several characters from the Virtua Fighter series will pop up within the game. Compared to the melodrama of Tekken or Street Fighter, the Virtua Fighter series arguably never pushed its storylines and narrative as hard as its rivals.

It's also telling that during the trailer reveal, Pai Chan's surprise appearance flew over the heads of many viewers, fans and even some games journalists who'd never heard of her. (Get 'em.) If anything, thought, it has freed up the team to start anew.

Sega

According to producer Riichiro Yamada, the game centers on four new protagonists, each representing a different thematic element that will apparently affect the style, narrative tone and even gameplay of their respective parts of the game. Yamada teased that one of the core characters would have a film noir theme, marking a tonal shift from the cheery Cielo, who was introduced as a pretty typical video game protagonist: a young fighter caught up in trouble.

Players will have to guide from humble beginnings rather than starting as powerful fighters. Meanwhile, Virtua Fighter's old guard will appear with a bang, judging by Pai Chan's entrance in the most recent trailer. After soundly beating several mafia goons, Pai Chan chides Cielo that he has a lot to learn.

However, Crossroads isn't another fully open sandbox world like the Yakuza series. Instead, your journey will be heavily focused on the narrative, with player decisions and relationships shaping how the story unfolds. This could make it feel substantially different from other RGG Studio games, depending on how important those decisions turn out to be. Sega has shared a few images teasing chapter outlines (and possible sidequests).

Sega

The team said that Crossroads will be far more grounded than the chaotic shenanigans of Kiryu or Kasuga and this would be reflected in the minigames and activities possible in the game. I'm intrigued by the idea of running a restaurant being a core part of Cielo's section of the game.

The story mode will transition from a behind-the-shoulder camera to a typical side-on fighting game view when fights kick off, and you'll have to test your fighting skills against multiple opponents at times.

Studio RGG isn't entirely jettisoning Virtua Fighter as you know it. A straightforward one-on-one fighting game is also folded into Crossroads. Many major changes have been teased for the fighting system. One mechanic, damage accumulation, will mean that taking sustained damage on one body part, for example, the legs, could affect a fighter for the duration of a fight. Stun attacks will also have a bigger role, reducing the importance of lengthy combos.

Will all of this help crack the notorious learning curve of the Virtua Fighter series? It's too early to tell. The controls have remained pretty much as simple as the original fighting game: a punch button, a kick button and a defend button, but the series is known for its incredibly steep learning curve.

While Crossroads is unlikely to fix that completely, the core of the single-player experience should, Yamada thinks, teach players how to play Virtua Fighter, far beyond the story mode.

Virtua Fighter Crossroads will launch sometime in 2027.