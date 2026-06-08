The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled for June 9

It's been a busy, busy week in the world of video games. PlayStation and Xbox both held showcases amid the maelstrom of Summer Game Fest. Nintendo isn't going to stand by and be left out of the party this time, though. Via its Nintendo Today app, the company announced a Nintendo Direct stream for June 9. It'll start at 10AM ET and you can watch it on YouTube or below.

The Direct will run for about 50 minutes and feature games for both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. Afterwards, we'll slide into a Nintendo Treehouse stream, which will last for about 95 minutes and feature gameplay from several games shown during the Direct.

Nintendo currently has Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and an exclusive FromSoftware game, The Duskbloods, on its slate for the remainder of 2026. Perhaps we'll get release dates for those.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Zelda series, so maybe we'll get some news on the franchise during this Direct too (such as another look at the upcoming movie). For what it's worth, rumors have suggested a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is in the works.