iOS 27 gets new AI photo editing tools

Apple's WWDC 2026 software updates include new Apple Intelligence-powered image editing features in the Photos app. Spatial reframing, a new expand tool and an improved Clean Up are all on the menu.

The new Spatial Reframing feature uses AI to simulate a repositioned camera perspective. It generates AI content where to create the illusion. After activating the tool, you can touch and drag to find the new perspective you like best. Note that despite the feature's name, it works with all photos, not just spatial ones.

Meanwhile, the Extend tool uses AI to add content beyond an image's edges. And the existing Clean Up feature, which removes unwanted parts of a photo, will get an upgrade with "better quality and more realistic infill."

Image Playground, Apple's half-baked AI image generator that debuted in iOS 18, is looking somewhat readier for prime time. The app can now generate photorealistic images, which should be quite the improvement over the weird, cartoonish ones it previously made. It can generate images of multiple people from your photo library, and you can edit the generated outputs by circling objects. You can describe the changes you want in natural language. Image Playground will also let you choose between orientations, including portrait, landscape, square and "wallpaper" (iPhone display aspect ratio).