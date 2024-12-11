iOS 18.2 is here with Apple Intelligence image generation features in tow

Apple has begun rolling iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 to iPhones and iPads. The updates bring with them major enhancements to the company's suite of AI features, and are likely the final software releases Apple has planned for 2024. More Apple Intelligence features are available through macOS 15.2. However, note access to all of the AI features mentioned below is limited to users in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the UK for now, with support additionally limited to devices with their language set to English.

Provided you own an iPhone 15 Pro, 16 or 16 Pro, one of the highlights of iOS 18.2 is Image Playground, which is available both as a standalone app and Messages extension. If you go through the latter, the software will generate image suggestions based on the contents of your conversations. Naturally, you can also write your own prompts. It's also possible to use a photo from your iPhone's camera roll as a starting point. However, one limitation of Image Playground is that it can't produce photorealistic images of people. That's by design so that the resulting images don't cause confusion. You can also import any pictures you generate with Image Playground to Freeform, Pages and Keynote.

Another new feature, Genmoji, allows you to create custom emoji. From your iPhone's emoji keyboard, tap the new Genmoji button and then enter a description of the character you want to make. Apple Intelligence will generate a few different options, which you can swipe through to select the one you want to send. It's also possible to use pictures of your friends as the starting point for a Genmoji.

The new update also brings enhancements to Siri and Writing Tools, both of which can now call on ChatGPT for assistance. For example, if you ask the digital assistant to create an itinerary or workout plan for you, it will ask for your permission to use ChatGPT to complete the task. You don't need a ChatGPT account to use the chatbot in this way, though based on information from the iOS 18.2 beta, there will be a daily limit on how many queries iPhone users can send through to OpenAI's servers.

Those are just some of the more notable Apple Intelligence features arriving with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2. If you don't own a recent iPhone or iPad, the good news is that both releases offer more than just new AI tools. One nifty addition is the inclusion of new AirTag features that allow you to share the location of your lost item trackers with friends and airlines. If you're a News+ subscriber, you also get access to daily Sodoku puzzles. Also new to iOS 18.2 is a feature Apple removed with iOS 16. A new menu item in the operating system's Settings app allows you to add volume controls to the lock screen.

If you don't see a notification to download iOS 18.2 on your iPhone and iPadOS 18.2 on your iPad, you can manually check for the updates by opening the Settings app on your device and navigating to "General," then "Software Update." The same goes for macOS — just open the System Settings app, navigate to "Software Update" and start the download.

If you live outside of one of the countries mentioned at the top, support for additional countries and languages, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish and Portuguese, will roll out throughout next year, with an initial update slated for April.