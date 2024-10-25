iOS 18.2 will include daily Sudoku puzzles for Apple News+ subscribers

The long-anticipated iPhone iOS 18.1 officially launches next week , bringing with it Apple Intelligence , but we are already on to the next new thing. The company is busy preparing iOS 18.2 , which has already entered its beta stage and should be widely released in December. This next operating system will include daily Sudoku puzzles for Apple News+ subscribers, as reported by MacRumors .

Users will be able to choose from three difficulty options each day, ranging from easy to challenging. There’s a scoreboard to track stats, which includes the total number of puzzles solved, speed metrics and more. This is the fourth puzzle game to be included with an Apple News+ subscription, joining Crossword, Crossword Mini, and Quartiles. The New York Times also offers a slew of games with a subscription, including Wordle , so this is becoming an actual trend.

Sudoku will also be available for Apple News+ subscribers with the forthcoming launch of iPadOS 18.2, and rumors indicate a similar release for macOS Sequoia 15.2. Apple News+ costs $13 per month on its own but is often available as a bundle , along with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud storage.