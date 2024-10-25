iOS 18.2 will include daily Sudoku puzzles for Apple News+ subscribers
It joins Crossword, Crossword Mini, and Quartiles.
The long-anticipated iPhone iOS 18.1 , bringing with it , but we are already on to the next new thing. The company is busy , which has already entered its beta stage and should be widely released in December. This next operating system will include daily Sudoku puzzles for Apple News+ subscribers, .
Users will be able to choose from three difficulty options each day, ranging from easy to challenging. There’s a scoreboard to track stats, which includes the total number of puzzles solved, speed metrics and more. This is the fourth puzzle game to be included with an Apple News+ subscription, joining Crossword, Crossword Mini, and Quartiles. The New York Times also offers a slew of games with a subscription, , so this is becoming an actual trend.
iOS 18.2 Adds Daily Sudoku Puzzles for Apple News+ Subscribers in U.S. https://t.co/b61nAQ3eUA pic.twitter.com/h63oR3KIf5
— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) October 25, 2024
Sudoku will also be available for Apple News+ subscribers with the forthcoming launch of iPadOS 18.2, and rumors indicate a similar release for macOS Sequoia 15.2. Apple News+ costs $13 per month on its own but is , along with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud storage.
Of course, number-based mobile games aren’t the only feature shipping with iOS 18.2. Apple Intelligence is getting an expansion, including the custom emoji maker Genmoji and ChatGPT/Siri integration. There’s also a child safety feature and report it to Apple.