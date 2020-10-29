Apple One subscription bundle launches on October 30th

Apple officially revealed its “Apple One” subscription bundle back at the Watch event in September. Today, during the company’s quarterly earnings announcements, Apple revealed to Bloomberg that the services package will launch tomorrow — Friday, October 30th.

The Individual plan offers a combo of Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and iCloud (50GB) for $14.95 (£14.95) a month. A Family plan is also available for up to six people at $19.95 (£14.95) per month, but it includes 200GB of iCloud storage. Individual users on the Family plan will access each service with their own accounts and personalized preferences. You can also add Apple’s newly announced Fitness+ and its News+ subscriptions under the Premier plan for $29.95 monthly. That most expensive tier also includes 2TB of iCloud storage.