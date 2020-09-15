Apple adds Fitness+ workouts to its growing subscription stable

Engadget / Apple

Whether you choose exercises like yoga, treadmill walking or cycling, you’ll get access to new workouts each week. Apple will offer personalized class recommendations, and if you’re a beginner, there are instructional videos to choose from.

Of course, Apple wants to integrate this with its other subscription services, so you should hear good music in Fitness+. And if you like a song, you’ll be able to save it to your Apple Music account.

Fitness+ will set you back $9.99 per month, or $79.99 for year. You can share it with your family at no extra charge, and if you buy a new watch, you’ll get three months free. Fitness+ will be included in Apple’s just-announced Apple One subscription bundle, but you’ll have to sign up for the most expensive tier, which costs $29.95 per month.