Apple adds Fitness+ workouts to its growing subscription stable

Along with its Watch Series 6, Apple is launching Fitness+, its latest attempt to get even more involved in your health — and yet another subscription. The new Fitness+ platform is centered around your Watch. It brings 10 different workout types to your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and as you sweat along to classes, your Apple Watch will track your workout metrics and display them on whichever device you’re using.
Metrics like heart rate, calories burned, pace and distance traveled will be displayed in the corner of your workout. You’ll also see your activity rings in the corner of your screen. If you’ve set activity goals, you’ll see how much progress you’ve made, and if you hit a goal, you’ll see an on-screen congratulations. Instructors will be able to use features like countdown timers to push users through intense intervals, and when your workout is complete, you’ll get a comprehensive summary.
Whether you choose exercises like yoga, treadmill walking or cycling, you’ll get access to new workouts each week. Apple will offer personalized class recommendations, and if you’re a beginner, there are instructional videos to choose from.
Of course, Apple wants to integrate this with its other subscription services, so you should hear good music in Fitness+. And if you like a song, you’ll be able to save it to your Apple Music account.
Fitness+ will set you back $9.99 per month, or $79.99 for year. You can share it with your family at no extra charge, and if you buy a new watch, you’ll get three months free. Fitness+ will be included in Apple’s just-announced Apple One subscription bundle, but you’ll have to sign up for the most expensive tier, which costs $29.95 per month.