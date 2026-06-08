AirPods are getting a customizable EQ in iOS 27

Even though WWDC is a primarily software-focused event, many of the updates discussed there have a direct impact on Apple's hardware. The company occasionally discusses upcoming audio features for AirPods at the developer's conference, and thankfully, a new tool was on the agenda for today. When iOS 27 arrives this fall, AirPods will get a new Custom EQ feature.

AirPods currently feature an Adaptive EQ tool that automatically adjusts the tuning as needed to maintain audio quality. Soon, users will be able to adjust the highs, mids and lows in the AirPods settings menu in order to manually make adjustments. Unfortunately, the only mention of Custom EQ is one sentence on the iOS updates page, so we don't yet know which AirPods models will support the tool. We also don't know any other details on how tweaks will be saved and if they'll carry across devices at this time. However, we expect to hear more before iOS 27 arrives with the new batch of iPhones, and maybe some new AirPods, in just a few months.