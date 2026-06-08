WWDC 2026: Live updates from Apple Park on Siri, iOS 27, Apple Intelligence and more

It's WWDC day, and this year, it's falling on a Monday. If you're not quite used to your work week kicking off so hot, maybe Apple's announcements later this afternoon will help you stay on top of things. After all, the tagline for WWDC 2026 is "All systems glow."

Whether that be from pure heat or a more glamorous shine, all in attendance will be expecting plenty of news on the promised next-gen Siri. As per usual, we're also expecting to learn more about features coming to the latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, visionOS and the company's massive assortment of apps and services.

The keynote presentation starts at 10AM PT (1PM ET) and myself and our senior reporter Karissa Bell are already here in California, getting ready for the event. This liveblog will start at around 10AM ET (7AM PT) and until then you can check out what we expect Apple to announce at WWDC 2026. You can probably go and watch the keynote livestream yourself, but our liveblog might just have more behind-the-scenes goodness (and fun pictures) for you. Stick around, we'll have a good time.