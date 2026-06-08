watchOS 27 gets a Siri upgrade and perimenopause features

Apple has today announced watchOS 27 in what can only be described as a whistlestop tour of its OS development. Naturally, the biggest feature is the new AI-infused Siri, designed to be used with natural language statements from the user.

As with the rest of its ecosystem, Apple says the Siri on your wrist will be able to understand clues from your context and engage with apps. And, you can go back to a prior chat with Siri inside the app and seamlessly switch between another iOS (etc) device and your watch. In addition, there's a new dynamic app grid that puts Siri at the heart of the menu whether you want it there or not. Around that, a matrix of your most used app shortcuts will be visible, as well as any apps Siri thinks you might want to use in a given moment.

Arguably, the second biggest feature announced for watchOS was an update to the Health app for perimenopause and menopause support. If you use your Apple Watch to log your menstrual cycle, the system will monitor your patterns for any irregularities. Should it find any, users will be directed toward educational material advising them on next steps and other symptoms to look out for.

Ahead of the event, the rumor mill suggested Apple was treating 2026 as a "Snow Leopard" year, after 2009's version of OS X. Rather than debuting glitzy new features, Snow Leopard focused on tidying up what was already in place for more efficient and reliable running. That included looking for bugs, fixing bad code and reducing file sizes where possible. This ended up being essentially true, but even still, the company add some new features to watchOS 27, including the ability to use its AI-enabled Workout Buddy app without being connected to your iPhone. Workout Buddy is also getting Spanish language support as part of the update.

Finally, Apple is bringing a new tap gesture to watchOS 27 to help you navigate your device when your dominant hand is otherwise engaged. You can tap your index finger and thumb together once to activate the Smart Stack and begin using a widget of your choice. It's an expansion of the tap gesture that launched back in 2023, which at the time only used double taps of those same two digits.

watchOS 27 will, like the rest of its stablemates, be available to download this Fall.