Reminder: macOS 27 won't work on Intel Macs

If today's WWDC announcements about new Siri and Apple Intelligence coming to macOS have you intrigued, be sure to check your specs before getting too hyped about the beta releases. macOS 27 Golden Gate, which Apple announced with a pastiche of groovy hippie vibes during today's keynote, will not run on any Macs out there still sporting the old Intel chips that powered the company's machines for generations.

Apple said last year during its developer conference that macOS 26 Tahoe would be the last version to offer support for the company's remaining models of Intel-powered machines. Considering the M1 chip was announced back in 2020, Apple has kept those awkward transitional Intel machines going for a reasonable amount of time. But there's no need to abandon your Intel machines just yet; Apple will continue pushing out security updates for those computers through 2028.

In case you missed any other details during the presentation, we've got a roundup of all the news shared during today's WWDC 2026 keynote.