Everything announced at Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote

Ahead of WWDC, it was widely expected that Apple would place a heavy emphasis on its (delayed) overhaul of Siri, which it first demoed at the 2024 edition of the event. The company confirmed back in January that a "more personalized Siri" was coming this year, and that it would be powered by Google's Gemini models. This updated version of the assistant is called Siri AI.

Among other things, Siri AI will have some visual updates. On iPhones with a Dynamic Island, a Siri animation will appear there when it's dealing with a request (rather than the bottom of the screen, as things are currently).

You can still use the "Hey Siri" wake word or the power button to activate the assistant. However, in iOS 27, swiping down from the middle of the screen will bring up a Siri AI interface. You can then ask the assistant a question or get it to search for something. Responses will pop up in a card, and you can continue a conversation with the chatbot.

You might ask Siri AI to add a specific photo to a shared family album, remind you when a lottery for concert tickets takes place or suggest recipes for countries who are being represented at the World Cup for your watch party. It can offer feedback on documents as well.

Siri AI will be baked into Spotlight search on macOS Golden Gate. It will also be able to take action based on what's on your screen. By way of example, Apple suggested that, while you're looking at a photo of your shed, you might ask Siri AI how to best put together a maker space inside it.

Using the screenshot tool on Mac, you'll be able to — for instance — look at a festival schedule, pick the performances you're interested in and add them to your calendar with Siri AI. Expect to be able to ask Siri AI questions about what your iPhone's camera is seeing too (this all sounds very much like the visual search features Google has offered for quite some time). Apple Vision Pro will support such Visual Intelligence features as well.

Elsewhere, Apple is promising major improvements to voice dictation with Siri AI. The more conversational approach Apple is taking for its long-standing assistant is exemplified by a dedicated Siri chatbot app. You'll be able to ask it questions; generate text and images; analyze files; and more. Apple is seemingly looking to make Siri a one-stop shop for all your information needs. You'll have the ability to customize the expressiveness of Siri AI's voice, as well as its rate of speech.

Along with iOS, iPadOS and macOS, Siri AI will be available on watchOS, visionOS, CarPlay and AirPods. (Speaking of AirPods, a customizable EQ feature will be available in iOS 27.)

Siri AI will initially be available in English. Apple said it will add support for more languages soon. According to Apple, "Apple Intelligence and Siri AI in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27 are available on iPhone 16 models or later, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad models with M1 or later, Mac with M1 or later, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch Series 10 or later, Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, and Apple Watch SE 3 when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone nearby."

Developer betas of Apple's latest operating systems are available today. As always, iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and so on will be available to everyone on supported devices this fall.

However, Siri AI will not be available in the EU on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, at least not initially. Apple is blaming the Digital Markets Act for the delay. However, the company says Siri AI will be available in the EU on macOS 27, visionOS 27 and watchOS 27.