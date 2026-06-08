visionOS 27 brings the new Siri to Apple's headset

Although the Vision Pro doesn't seem to be a high priority for Apple these days, the company isn't abandoning the software for its $3,500 headset anytime soon — if for no other reason than that it will almost certainly run on the rumored Apple glasses. visionOS 27 aligns with the rest of the WWDC 2026 announcements, focusing on new AI features.

The new Gemini-powered Siri could be an interesting addition to the Vision Pro. The AI assistant can follow your gaze and use Visual Intelligence to answer questions about what you're looking at. You can even activate Siri by looking at its floating icon and speaking. (No need to say "Hey Siri," although that still works, too.) You can place the Siri icon anywhere in your physical environment.

Apple provided the example of a user asking whether a backpack they were looking at in Safari would qualify as a carry-on for an upcoming trip. The assistant combined world knowledge about airline requirements with personal context about the user's trip, then responded to follow-up questions about whether the hiking boots they were staring at in Safari would fit inside the bag.

Like on Apple's other platforms, visionOS 27's Siri can draft or edit text anywhere you type. And you can customize the assistant's voice, including pitch, speed and tone.

In other areas, visionOS 27 can turn panoramas you've shot into spatial scenes with depth, which you can use as your personal environment on Vision Pro. You can expand notifications just by looking at them. App windows on visionOS apps now support curvature, which can make for more natural viewing (like curved monitors floating in your space). And if you're a designer, you can preview and edit 3D models from your Mac in your physical space.