The first iOS, iPadOS and macOS 27 developer betas are available now

If you didn't catch the end of Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote, the first betas of iOS, iPadOS and macOS 27 are available to download following the conclusion of today's presentation. Provided you're enrolled in Apple's Developer Program, you can download the betas through the Settings app on each device. Apple has also released new software for watchOS, tvOS and visionOS.

The betas incorporate many — but not all — of the features Apple debuted today at WWDC. More of those will become available in subsequent previews. However, today's betas incorporate Siri AI, the oft-delayed revamp of its digital assistant Apple has been promising since 2024. Other highlights include new Apple Intelligence features for editing photos and more, on top of performance improvements across iOS and iPadOS. The betas are intended to give developers a preview of what Apple has been working on, so that they can later incorporate those enhancements into their apps as soon as the company releases the new operating systems to the public later in the year. Apple is likely to offer public betas of iOS, iPadOS and macOS sometime this summer, with the final public releases to follow in the fall.