Motorola Razr Ultra review: Too much for too little

Like a lot of smartphones, the Razr Ultra is part of a multi-year cadence that only sees a full redesign every 24 or 36 months. Instead of featuring a fresh look for 2026, Motorola kept the exact same chassis as the previous model. You still get a 4-inch exterior display that opens up to reveal a 7-inch main screen though. Brightness is strong across the board with the smaller panel capable of reaching up to 3,000 nits while its interior display is even more luminant with a peak of up to 5,000 nits. And as you'd expect, color richness and contrast are excellent, resulting in vivid saturated hues. However, Motorola hasn't quite eliminated the faint crease where the Razr's hinge lives.

The one big change is a handful of new color options, including the Orient Blue model I reviewed here. It features lovely paint-matched buttons with a fuzzy Alcantara back and a sophisticated diamond pattern. And I'd be remiss not to mention how wonderfully compact the Razr Ultra feels. When closed it's 3.4 x 2.9 inches and just 15.7mm thick, which is thicker than the Samsung Z Flip 7. It just fits so nicely in your palm while still unfolding to reveal a full-size display when you need it. It also features an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, so there's no need to fear a bit of moisture.