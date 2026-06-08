Google cuts the price of its AI Plus plan and doubles the storage

Google is lowering the cost of its cheapest AI subscription to make Gemini models even easier to access. The Google AI Plus plan will now cost $5 per month, according to a post from Vikas Kansal, the company's Product Lead focused on Gemini AI subscriptions, down from its original $8 per month price. It now also comes with double the storage, 400GB instead of 200GB.

The subscription plan became available in January 2026 as a cheaper way to access Google's Gemini 3 Pro model, Nano Banana Pro and Deep Research. Google previously offered those features as part of its more expensive AI Pro plan, but Plus lowered the price in exchange for more severe usage limits. Sweetening the deal further now that Google I/O 2026 has come and gone, the AI Plus plan also includes new benefits, like AI-powered email tools, a new Daily Brief agent that can summarize your upcoming day in the Gemini app and access to Gemini Omni, Google's newest AI model for generating video "from any input."

📣We're updating the price of our Google AI Plus plan to $4.99/mo💰or local equivalent (down from $7.99), and doubling the included storage, from 200GB to 400GB ☁️. Now you can unlock tools to boost your productivity and creativity – and get more space to store your photos,... — Vikas Kansal (@vikaskansalHQ) June 8, 2026

Your mileage may vary with Google's AI features, but getting double the storage for half the price is obviously meant to be a deal that's hard to say no to. You can sign up for the AI Plus plan now on Google's website. According to Kansal, existing subscribers should see their extra storage space in the next few days, and the updated subscription price on their next bill.