Razer announces the Seiren V3 Pro, its first XLR mic

Razer is expanding its offerings for digital creators with the release of its first XLR-capable streaming and podcasting microphone, the Seiren V3 Pro. With onboard digital signal processing (DSP) and several other built-in conveniences, the company is positioning this product as a microphone that can cater both to first-time streamers and more advanced creators.

The main feature of the Seiren V3 Pro compared to its predecessor, the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma, is its XLR analog connector, which sits aside a dual USB-C option. XLR is the standard connector type for professional microphones, but XLR devices must be run through an audio interface or mixer before being connected to a computer. For that reason, beginners who dip their toes into streaming or recording audio often opt for a USB microphone that will plug and play with any modern operating system. Razer has included both options on the Seiren V3 Pro, allowing audio recording novices to dip their toes in the water with the USB connection before later buying the gear needed to facilitate the XLR plug.

Razer

That focus is maintained through the rest of the product. Razer is hyping up the onboard DSP, another beginner-friendly tool. One of the most difficult hurdles for beginners to overcome when using a pro-grade microphone is EQing and room control. Many fledgling creators invest in a high-quality microphone assuming it will sound great out of the box, only to discover that it takes serious technical know-how to make it sound much better than the built-in microphone on their webcam. Razer claims the built-in DSP, which works with the USB-C connections on the Seiren V3 Pro, includes an AI noise remover along with a compressor, limiter, and expander, all of which should elide the need for beginners to muck around with dozens of unfamiliar knobs and buttons. Ditto the built-in shock absorber and pop filter, which should help to alleviate two more common bugbears for beginners.

The Razer Seiren V3 Pro's unibody housing features a gain knob and a mute button. There is also an included arm mount which is adjustable and vibration-dampened. As for the microphone inside that housing, we're looking at a 30mm, cardioid capsule with a 50Hz to 16kHz frequency pickup range. That's a much narrower band than you'd find in a recording booth microphone, but is in line with competing streaming microphones such as the Shure MV7+, as well as with stage mics like the classic Shure SM58. Of course, the Seiren V3 Pro works with Razer Synapse software, which supports its 32-bit float recording capabilities and built-in RGB lighting. It retails for $249.99.