The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is real and is coming later this year

Nintendo just officially announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, ending months of rumors and speculation. The company dropped a short trailer at today's Nintendo Direct livestream and this looks like a top-to-bottom remake with a massive graphical facelift. The game launches later this year for Switch 2, with more details to come.

There's still a lot we don't know, including price and if there will be any new content. We also don't know if there's a remake of Majora's Mask coming down the pike. Still, it's nice that the company is celebrating the franchise's birthday in a big way, as we all know another proper 3D Zelda is likely years away. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom were released more than six years apart, and they used the same engine and much of the same map.

Of course, this isn't the first remake of Ocarina of Time. The game was remade for the 3DS, as was Majora's Mask. It's also been ported to the Wii, Wii U and the Switch via the Virtual Console and the ⁠Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service.

For the uninitiated, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was the very first 3D Zelda. It launched for the N64 all the way back in 1998. It's widely considered one of the best Zelda games of all time, and many consider it one of the best video games ever made.