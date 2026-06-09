Xenoblade Genesis, the next mainline entry in the action RPG franchise, launches in 2027

There's a brand-new Xenoblade game coming to the Switch 2 in 2027. It's called Xenoblade Genesis and it was revealed at the latest Nintendo Direct livestream. We even got a juicy trailer with plenty of gameplay and a detailed look at the world.

To that end, it looks like a brand new story in a brand new world. We don't know too much about this story, other than that the protagonist is enrolled in some type of magic school (which reminds me of Final Fantasy VIII.)

Nintendo promises more details on Xenoblade Genesis as we get closer to 2027. However, this wasn't the only Xenoblade-adjacent announcement the company made. All three mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games are getting dedicated Switch 2 editions.

The ridiculously-named Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available for purchase right now and costs $64. This offers 4K resolution on TVs and full HD in handheld mode, along with new content like high-speed vehicles for traversal, additional voiceovers, updated equipment designs and a whole lot more. There's an upgrade pack available for people who already own the Switch version of the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition arrives on July 30 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is coming on December 3. Xenoblade Chronicles X, which is set in a different universe to the mainline games, already got a Switch 2 edition earlier this year.

For the uninitiated, Xenoblade games tend to be big, sprawling open-world action RPGs. The first one came out for the Wii all the way back in 2010.