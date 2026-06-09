The next Nintendo sports game for Switch 2 features thumb wrestling

As revealed during Tuesday's Nintendo Direct, the company is bringing its long-running series of sports sim games to Switch 2 with a new entry called Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. The follow-up to 2022's Nintendo Switch Sports features a dozen sports that you can play yourself or with family and friends via Joy-Con 2 motion controls.

The lineup includes series staples such as bowling, tennis, basketball, golf and boxing. You'll be able to warm up with some jump rope too. There are a few leisure sports in the mix as well, such as power cruising, prop plane flying and skateboarding (which supports mouse controls).

By far the most unusual activity — I hesitate to call it a sport — in the mix is thumb wrestling. Here, you'll hold the Joy-Con 2 vertically and tilt it from side to side. You can press one of the shoulder buttons to trap your opponent's thumb for the win.

Nintendo's sports games have always been fun, going all the way back to Wii Sports in 2006, so I'm looking forward to the latest edition. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is coming to Switch 2 on October 22. Pre-orders are open today.