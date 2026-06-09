Kingdom Hearts IV gets a surprise Nintendo Direct trailer drop

Here's something we didn't expect during Tuesday's Nintendo Direct. Kingdom Hearts IV finally has a new trailer, over four years after our first glimpse of the game. Although it still doesn't have a release date, we now know that it will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on day one alongside other platforms (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC).

Much like the gameplay sequence Square Enix previewed in 2022, the new trailer (below) shows Sora swinging his Keyblade through the city of Quadratum, which looks like a modern metropolis. An Organization 13 member narrates the scene, describing the arrival of light and darkness in the world "only after we defined it."

That mysterious exposition soon gives way to the high-flying combat you'd expect from a Kingdom Hearts game. We also see glimpses of new characters and the return of some old ones (Goofy and Donald Duck).

Alongside the trailer, Square Enix announced that the Kingdom Hearts Collection launches on October 8. The bundle will let fans catch up on multiple versions of the first three mainline Kingdom Hearts games. It, too, will be available for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.