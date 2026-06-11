Former Fitbit executive unveils new necklace that tracks UV exposure

A company called The90 just announced a piece of smart jewelry called The Gem that is designed to help women keep an eye on real-time UV exposure. The company was founded by Stacy Salvi, who spent eight years with Fitbit both before and after the Google acquisition in 2021.

The round necklace includes sensors that measure UVA and UVB rays. This data changes throughout the day as a person moves in and around sunlight. The Gem should provide a relatively accurate assessment of exposure, no matter if they are "walking outside" or "sitting near a sunny window."

This data is sent to an app which creates a personalized skin profile. The profile will provide actionable advice regarding personal UV thresholds, sunscreen reminders and sunlight exposure windows. Those UV rays are no joke, especially nowadays, so this type of thing could certainly come in handy during the summer months and beyond.

The company is calling this a new category of wearable and, well, that's technically true. There are plenty of UV sensors out there, from startups like Shade to known entities like L'Oreal. However, those aren't pendant necklaces. This one's a pendant necklace.

The Gem is available for purchase directly from the company right now and will eventually cost $300. However, early adopters can scoop one up for $200 for a limited time.