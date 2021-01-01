Google now owns Fitbit

Google has completed its $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit, more than a year after the deal was first announced. The EU approved the acquisition in late December, clearing the way towards Google’s ownership over what is perhaps the best-known brand out there for mainstream fitness-tracking devices. Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park reiterated in a letter today that Fitbit would continue to be device-agnostic, making products that work with both iPhones and Android devices.
Both Park and Google’s Rick Osterloh also reiterated that this deal was always about “devices, not data.” That’s shorthand for Google and Fitbit’s pledge to keep user data private going forward; Park said that “Fitbit users’ health and wellness data won’t be used for Google ads and this data will be kept separate from other Google ad data.”