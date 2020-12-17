Google's Fitbit acquisition finally gains EU approval

The EU has approved Google’s acquisition of Fitbit more than a year after it was announced, albeit with some catches. There are some “very limited horizontal overlaps” where Google could theoretically abuse its power, the EU said, and this would keep the digital health realm both open and competitive. Most of the conditions revolve around data and Android’s support for rival devices.
As reported earlier, Google has agreed to keep health data from Fitbit and other wearables separate from its ad business, and will let European Economic Area users deny access to their health data for other Google services like Assistant and Maps. It will also maintain free access to health and fitness data through Fitbit’s web API.