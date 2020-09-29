Google will likely win EU approval for its $2.1 billion Fitbit deal

It looks like EU antitrust investigators will approve Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit acquisition after all. According to Reuters, Google made a few concessions today, and it is now on track to win EU approval. The changes are meant to address fears that the acquisition could give the search giant too much power.
Google announced its plan to buy FitBit in November 2019. The all-cash deal was scheduled to close this year, but it will need regulator approval first. In August, we learned that EU antitrust investigators were looking at the deal. Officials were “concerned” that the acquisition would bolster Google’s dominance in online advertising by giving it even more personalized consumer data.