A dozen states might join the DOJ's antitrust lawsuit against Google

The Justice Department’s expected antitrust lawsuit against Google could have added momentum behind it. Bloomberg sources claim that “about” a dozen states are poised to join the case. The tipsters didn’t provide a full list, but Texas is believed to be a candidate even as it conducts a state-level investigation.

Whether or not states hop aboard will depend on how they react to the lawsuit. They reportedly haven’t seen the full complaint, and some might balk depending on the scope of the case. States might not want to include Android alongside search and internet concerns for fear of making the lawsuit overly broad, the claimed insiders said.