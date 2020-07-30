Texas announces a multi-state antitrust suit against Google

Texas has kicked off the latest in a slew of legal actions against major tech companies. The state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, said Texas is filing a "multi-state lawsuit against Google for anti-competitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations." He didn't say which states were joining Texas in the antitrust suit, which will focus on Google's advertising technology practices.

#BREAKING: Texas takes the lead once more! Today, we’re filing a lawsuit against #Google for anticompetitive conduct.



This internet Goliath used its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm YOU, the consumer. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/fdEVEWQb0e — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 16, 2020

Paxton's office has been looking into Google's commanding position in online advertising. Google allows advertisers to bid on ads that are displayed to users in search results and on web services. It's not clear exactly what charges Texas and the other participating states are bringing against the company, however. As The Verge notes, the suit has yet to surface in court filings.