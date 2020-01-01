Fitbit Sense review: Basic smartwatch, robust health tracker

It took me a while to get the hang of this. The lack of a real button makes it hard to know if I've successfully triggered the sensor. There's some haptic feedback, but this only became more reliable after I realized it’s better to use the side of my thumb rather than the middle, and apply some force to trigger the sensor.

Because Fitbit has done away with buttons, it also tweaked the navigation to be more swipe-heavy. Now, when you swipe right, you'll go back a page, while swiping up and down on the home page brings up your notifications and widgets, respectively. As before, swiping left shows the apps on your watch.

You can also customize the widgets drawer to show your favorite tools. I added things like food and water logging, along with the weather and some fitness metrics. But there's no way to reorder this so that your most frequently used functions sit near the top. I had to scroll all the way down to the bottom of this page when I wanted to track my calorie intake, which is where Fitbit places that widget by default.

While the new navigation feels intuitive, it's also a little sluggish and finicky. Not every swipe registers, and sometimes when I swiped left, the watch would think I tapped on the screen instead, and take me to an app I didn't want to launch. I had to learn to be very deliberate with my gestures.

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

It’s otherwise a very good-looking device. I like the shiny aluminum and stainless steel case, and the new sharper AMOLED screen is lovely and bright. I still prefer circular watch faces to the Fitbit’s rounded square shape, but the Sense still manages to look classy (if a little like an Apple Watch, only squatter in shape). Plus, at 45.9 grams with the band, it’s lighter than the Galaxy Watch 3, which weighs 48.2 grams without its strap. The smallest Apple Watch Series 6 is still the lightest, though, with the aluminum model weighing just 30.5 grams.

EDA and stress tracking

Aside from the changes to Fitbit’s interface and design, the Sense also adds features like an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor and skin temperature monitoring. EDA is also known as galvanic skin response, and it looks for changes in your skin that may be caused by stress. You can manually conduct a scan using the on-watch app and select Quick Scan for a two-minute session or Guided Sessions for something more meditative.

During one of my quick scans, I sat still and covered the watch face with my palm, making sure my skin was in contact with the case. The watch vibrated to indicate the session was starting and I closed my eyes and waited for the two minutes to pass. At the beginning, my mind was still swirling from a stressful encounter, but I managed to calm down after a bit.

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

When the time was up, the Sense vibrated to let me know I could remove my palm. I’ll admit that on earlier attempts I lost patience and peeked at the screen to see how long more I had to sit still, and the Sense rightfully paused the session when I moved my hand. After the scan, the watch showed that I had four “changes” or “responses” during the first half of the scan, and none in the latter portion. I can’t really tell how good or bad that is, but it seems to track with my experience of feeling more frustrated at the start of the session and calmer toward the end. According to Fitbit, each “response” is a small change in the sweat level of my skin, though that still doesn’t help me gauge my performance. I got between 12 and 15 responses in subsequent tests after workouts, so a smaller number seems to be better.

While it was validating to see the watch agree that I was feeling troubled, a manual scan doesn’t feel like the best implementation of this tool. When I’m stressed, my first instinct isn’t to go to an EDA app on my watch -- it’s to fix whatever is causing my anxiety. The guided sessions might be helpful if you frequently lose sleep over the million things running through your mind at night, perhaps, but a better use of the EDA tool might be all-day tracking. Then, the Sense can gently remind me to take a walk to calm down the same way it tells me to get up to move if I’ve been idle too long. For now, though, the watch only tracks EDA when you ask it to, which might be a good thing for battery life.

Fitbit uses this data to assign you a Stress Management score, which also considers your heart rate, sleep and activity levels. Results range from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating “fewer physical signs of stress.” So far, despite a very stressful week, I’ve gotten a score of 89, which makes me proud but doesn’t feel accurate considering the amount of panicking I’ve done about my various deadlines.

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

With Fitbit Premium, you’ll get a bit more insight as to what contributed to your score, like your sleep patterns or physical activity. A deeper look at the app told me my score was dragged down by two nights of poor sleep, but boosted by several days of workouts.

I’ve only been using the Sense for a few days, though, so things might change. In which case, there’s always the Mindfulness tile in the Fitbit mobile app, which lets users set targets for the number of minutes a day they dedicate to their mental health. This tile also offers activities like “Learn Self Compassion” and “Spread Loving Kindness” in addition to guided breathing sessions to help you feel better. If you’ve ever used any mindfulness app like Aura, Calm or Headspace, these guides will seem familiar -- they’re audio files that tell you what to think about, though Fitbit’s tutorials also remind you to open the EDA app on the Sense.

Blood oxygen and skin temperature

Fitbit has been embedding blood oxygen sensors in its smartwatches for years, but it only enabled them through a software update this year. With the Sense, it introduces a new SpO2 watch face that will cycle between showing your blood oxygen saturation level, heart rate, floors climbed and steps taken. The watch measures your nightly average SpO2 percentage if you wear the watch to bed, and my result ranging between the 95th and 97th percentile was in line with what Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 showed.