Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
save
Save
share

Fitbit quietly enables blood oxygen tracking on its wearables

It could help track breathing issues -- if you have the right device.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Fitbit's devices from recent years have blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2) hardware, but they haven't used it -- until now. Users on Reddit and elsewhere have noticed that their Versa, Ionic and Charge 3 devices are suddenly (if sometimes temporarily) providing blood oxygen data to help track health issues like asthma, heart disease and sleep apnea. It's not clear who's getting first dibs, but it's not dictated by device type or Premium memberships.

Fitbit confirmed the rollout to Engadget. The devices are using a combination of red and infrared sensors to determine oxygen variation, although the company cautioned that it wasn't a relative figure. You shouldn't see large variations in your sleep if you're healthy, the company said.

This is coming at a good time for Fitbit. Although Spo2 sensors aren't new in wearables, adoption is spreading. Withings' ScanWatch (an Engadget CES award winner, we'd add) treats blood oxygen tracking as a central feature. Google's acquisition of Fitbit could change where you see the technology after this, but it's good to have now if you're determined to glean more health insights.

Via: CNET
Source: Reddit, Tizenhelp
In this article: activity tracker, blood oxygen, charge 3, fitbit, fitness, fitness tracker, gear, google, health, ionic, medicine, smartwatch, spo2, versa, versa 2, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google reveals its timeline for killing off Chrome apps

Google reveals its timeline for killing off Chrome apps

View
Apple just bought a low-power AI startup

Apple just bought a low-power AI startup

View
Director sues Apple for allegedly copying her movie with 'Servant'

Director sues Apple for allegedly copying her movie with 'Servant'

View
2019 was Earth’s second-warmest year on record

2019 was Earth’s second-warmest year on record

View
2020 will bring new ways to upgrade your hearing

2020 will bring new ways to upgrade your hearing

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr