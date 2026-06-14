Your Kindle could unlock thousands of free books: These are the best places to find them

On any given day, tens of thousands of free books are available to download on the Kindle store. Unfortunately, Amazon declines to offer a complete list of free ebooks, instead transforming the practice of finding book deals into a dark art. Even Amazon's "Free Kindle Books" section shows only a fraction of those available on the site. A simple but flawed workaround is to search "Kindle free books" on Amazon's store and sort the results by price. Adding specifiers like genre can further narrow the list, but overall, it's an unwieldy system.

An easier means of finding free ebooks is to consult Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers lists. Updated hourly, the section highlights the most downloaded free ebooks on Amazon's website at any given time. What most readers don't realize, however, is that they can filter these lists to fit their personal tastes using the sidebar, perusing bestsellers in disparate categories like occult horror and horticulture.

Amazon Prime subscribers can also take advantage of the conglomerate's special book programs. Amazon First Reads, for instance, gives subscribers early access to two Amazon editors' picks every month. There's also Prime Reading, which allows members to borrow up to 10 books at a time. Included with your Prime subscription, Prime Reading gives subscribers the ability to choose from over a thousand books, magazines and comics. Although offering a smaller selection than Kindle Unlimited, Prime Reading loans are not restricted to 90-day chunks, allowing subscribers to borrow up to ten books at a time without a firm return date. And for those like George Costanza who hate the sounds of their own voice in their heads, some Prime Reading books even include Audible narration.