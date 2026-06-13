How to use AirPods to control your iPhone camera

By default, Camera Remote is turned off. To start, if your iPhone and AirPods aren't already paired, follow our guide to do so before returning here. Once you're ready, follow these instructions:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap the name of your AirPods. If they don't appear, open your AirPods case. Scroll down and find the Camera Control section. Tap the Camera Remote field and select either Press Once or Press and Hold.

Now, with Camera Remote enabled, any time you have the Camera app on your iPhone open, you can snap a photo or start and stop recording a video by pressing on the stem or Digital Crown of your AirPods or AirPods Max. It's worth pointing out here that (at least one of) your AirPods have to be in your ears for this to work. If you just have them sitting on your desk or in your palm, you won't be able to control your camera with them.

Note that if you enable the setting, you won't be able to use your AirPods to wake Siri or switch between listening modes when the Camera app on your phone is open. As Apple explains in the Settings app: "When using AirPods for camera actions, if you select Press Once, media control gestures will be unavailable, and if you select Press and Hold, listening mode and Siri gestures will be unavailable."