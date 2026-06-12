DJI and Insta360 are in a patent battle over vlogging cameras

Camera companies DJI and Insta360 are in the midst of a legal dustup over two competing self-stabilizing cameras: the Osmo Pocket 3 and the recently launched Insta360 Luna Ultra. DJI kicked things off by suing Insta360 on June 11 for violating two design patents and four utility patents to create the Luna Ultra, according to PetaPixel. Insta360 recently countered with its own lawsuits, alleging DJI has violated five of its own gimbal and stabilization patents.

In one lawsuit, DJI claims that the basic design of the Luna Ultra violates Osmo Pocket patents covering things like the camera's handheld body, the neck connecting the body to the gimbal arm, its scroll wheel and record button and its rotating display. In a separate lawsuit focused on utility patents, the company also says Insta360 violated patents focused on the tracking technology of its gimbal. According to PetaPixel, DJI is seeking a permanent injunction that would prevent Insta360 from selling the Luna Ultra, along with damages "no less than a reasonable royalty," profit disgorgement (a handing over of what Insta360 has made on the Luna Ultra so far) and further enhanced damages since Insta360 may have willfully infringed on DJI's patents.

Insta360's countersuits claim that DJI is the one whose products actually violate patents. According to the company, DJI infringed on Insta360 patents "relating to gimbal stabilization, gimbal directional control, camera smooth stabilization, telemetry overlay and panoramic video stabilization." All these technologies appear in DJI's Osmo Pocket series, along with its Ronin products, Osmo Mobile lineup and the Osmo 360. As a further defense, the company's press release also notes that the core technologies in the Luna Ultra can be traced back to the company's earlier products, like its Link Series webcams and Flow Series gimbals.

Engadget has contacted both DJI and Insta360 to comment on their separate lawsuits. We'll update this article if we hear back.

The stakes in this legal fight are a bit different for DJI than they are for Insta360. DJI's ability to actually sell its current competitor to the Luna Ultra — the Osmo Pocket 4 the company launched in April — is limited. In December 2025, the Federal Communications Commission added DJI to its "Covered List," which prevents the company from selling new foreign-made drones and cameras in the US. DJI appears to be getting around this ban by selling its cameras under a new brand called "Xtra," but winning a permanent injunction against Insta360 would officially put the companies on more equal footing.