Why your cardiologist might tell you to skip AirPods

Next time you visit your grandparents, you might want to put your headphones away. Cardiologists have long warned about the risks smartphones, headphones and other consumer devices pose towards cardiovascular implantable devices (CIDs). Concerns revolve around the magnetic fields these devices emit, which can inadvertently trigger a magnet-safe mode on defibrillators and pacemakers that potentially prevents them from detecting tachycardia or other cardiovascular irregularities.

Modern CIDs are designed to automatically switch into this mode when near strong magnetic fields to ensure patient safety during magnet-intensive medical procedures like MRIs. And while CIDs are designed to return to normal after the magnetic field is removed, even a temporary disruption can have major consequences.

For those whose hearts have yet to become bionic, CIDs typically switch into magnet mode when they encounter a magnetic induction field of 10 Gauss or more. For reference, your aunt's souvenir fridge magnet from her trip to Palm Beach likely emits a magnetic field of 100 Gauss. A relatively manageable problem when CIDs were first designed, the mass proliferation of small rare-earth magnets across consumer electronics has begun to pose unique risks to medical implants.

Scientists have begun to quantify the effects smart devices can have on CIDs. One 2022 study found that the magnetic fields of Apple's AirPods are strong enough to trigger magnetic modes in implanted cardiovascular devices. Published in Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology, the study found that the magnetic fields of devices like AirPods, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple Pencil and Microsoft Surface Pen disrupt defibrillators, pacemakers and other CIDs. These results mirror those found in similar electronics, including cell phones, smart watches and electronic cigarettes.

It's important to note that these reports don't necessarily preclude those with heart conditions from using AirPods. While patients are always advised to prioritize the suggestions of their cardiologist, Apple's support page recommends that customers keep AirPods and other electronic devices at least 6 inches away from their cardiovascular device. And while this means you probably can't blast Childish Gambino while listening to your grandmother's heartbeat, it also isn't a death knell for seniors who rock AirPods, either.

The FDA, for its part, offers several suggestions for consumers with CIDs when they're handling electronic devices. First, always keep electronic devices at least six inches from a CID. This unfortunately means those with heart conditions will need to refrain from carrying their smartphones and AirPods in their front shirt pockets. Although "substitute teacher chic" is in vogue, nixing such fashion choices from your wardrobe could ensure you don't accidentally disrupt your pacemaker's settings. If concerned, the FDA suggests consulting your home monitoring system to ensure your CID is operating properly. Those experiencing dizziness, loss of consciousness, or any other heart-related symptoms should consult with their physician immediately.