Qualcomm unveils its Snapdragon Reality Elite chip for next-gen AR headsets

High-end augmented reality and mixed reality devices are set to get a boost thanks to Qualcomm's latest XR chip. During a keynote at Augmented World Expo (AWE), the company unveiled its Snapdragon Reality Elite processor, which it says will allow the next generation of AR and mixed reality headsets to be smaller and more efficient.

In terms of specs, the Snapdragon Reality Elite can support up to 4.4K resolution in each eye at 90 fps, a modest upgrade from the XR2+ Gen 2, but one that Qualcomm says will enable better image quality and lower latency. It also delivers significant improvements in terms of efficiency, with up to 20 percent boost in battery life while running up to 12 degrees Celsius (about 54 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler, compared with the XR2+ Gen 2.

Performance-wise, Reality Elite comes with notable gains over the previous generation as well. According to Qualcomm, it brings "60% higher GPU performance, up to 30% increase in CPU performance, and up to 160% higher NPU performance." Put it all together and you get a chip that enables smaller, more efficient devices without sacrificing performance. It also means the headsets are primed for more powerful on-device AI features, like photorealistic avatars and agentic capabilities.

Up to now, Qualcomm's VR and MR chips have gotten "XR" branding, with the latest being the XR2+ Gen 2 that powers Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy XR headset. Snapdragon Reality Elite will now take the place as the highest-end VR/AR/XR chip Qualcomm offers. According to Matthew DeHamer, director of product marketing at Qualcomm, the latest chip represents a "new phase" for the company's mixed reality offerings, with more of a focus on "see-through" devices and, yes, generative AI-powered features.

According to Qualcomm, Reality Elite is compatible with both standalone headsets and those that rely on a tethered connection via a separate compute puck. The first announced Snapdragon Reality Elite device, Xreal's Aura glasses, falls into the latter category. The Android XR device also made its official debut on the AWE stage, though we got a brief preview last month at Google I/O.

Qualcomm

Separate from the Reality Elite, Qualcomm also introduced a new platform for smartglasses. Called START (which stands for "Scalable Turnkey AI Ready Toolkit), the system is meant to be an off-the-shelf solution for companies that want to make smartglasses or other AI-powered wearables. The START package consists of a dedicated module equipped with Qualcomm's AR1+ chip, as well as integrated software, including companion iOS and Android apps.

Qualcomm is working with a handful of other component makers on white label glasses for the START Platform, which will support audio only frames as well as glasses with in-lens displays. Eyewear brands can opt for one of these ready-made designs or tweak them to fit their needs. "It's a way for brands to start their journey to take existing products and solutions and add AI capabilities to them," Qualcomm's DeHamer said during a briefing with reporters.

Qualcomm's initial partner on Start is UK-based Inspecs, which holds the license for a number of eyewear brands like O'Neill, Barbour and Superdry. The company didn't announce any specific new smartglasses products, but it's not hard to imagine that START will enable a lot more eyewear companies (and, perhaps, other accessory makers) to start experimenting with AI-powered features.