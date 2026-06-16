Wear OS 7 arrives to Pixel watches with Gemini AI and live updates

Wear OS 7 is now live for the last three Pixel Watches, Google announced. The update gives users a bunch of nice features, particularly around the interface, notifications and Gemini Intelligence. You'll also see better battery life with the update to go along with the Pixel Watch 4's fast-charging capabilities.

First announced last month at I/O 2026, Wear OS 7 carries over some Android 17 design tweaks, lays the groundwork for new Gemini Intelligence features and adds new glanceable design elements. To start with, the new Create My Widget function lets you build custom dashboards (Wear Widgets), using natural language via Gemini Intelligence. It also introduces Live Updates, showing information for things like game scores, workout progress and food delivery arrival times as shown above.

Another key feature is connected device control. Wear OS 7 now lets you control your earbuds or Google's Android XR smartglasses coming later this year. If you take a photos with those glasses, for instance, you can instantly review them on a Pixel Watch. You can also control what's playing on your headphones, home speakers and other audio devices.

Gemini also powers multi-step automation, letting you use natural language to reserve a spin class or make a restaurant order. Gemini's Neural Express design language is now on Wear OS 7 as well, giving you "helpful" suggestions based on your chat, Gmail and search histories.

The new update will even boost your battery life, providing on average a 10 percent improvement, Google says. Wear OS 7 is now rolling out to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4 owners. There's now word yet on when it's coming to Samsung Galaxy Watches and other Wear OS devices.