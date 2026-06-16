10 underrated Apple Watch features you can set up in minutes

We'll start with an oldie but a goodie: the Auto Unlock feature that debuted in macOS Sierra in 2016. You can avoid typing your Mac's login password just by wearing your Apple Watch. A satisfying haptic click as you sit down by your machine lets you know the gates have opened.

Most modern MacBooks ship with Touch ID, which has diminished the feature's usefulness a bit. But it's still handy for setups without Touch ID, whether that's the entry-level MacBook Neo, an older MacBook or any desktop model (or MacBook in clamshell mode) with an external monitor. It can also be useful if, perhaps, you aren't able to access the fingerprint sensor for some reason.

As a bonus, Auto Unlock can also authenticate admin-level actions on your Mac. Basically, anything Touch ID can do, Auto Unlock can as well.

To activate it, go to System Settings > Touch ID & Password, and turn on the toggle by your watch's name. You'll need to have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth activated on your Mac and watch. It only works if you're logged in to the same Apple account on both devices, and you'll need to have a passcode set on your watch.