Kodak's adorable Charmera camera gets new Y2K-inspired designs

Here at Engadget we're already fully paid up members of the Kodak Charmera fan club. But if the original model's '80s inspirations didn't move you you'll be pleased to know that the delightful little keychain camera has been given a Y2K makeover. Reto, which makes the Charmera and licenses the Kodak name, has announced the Millennium Edition of its diminutive snapper, which it says has been "completely overhauled to mirror the early tech era."

Like the original model, the Millennium Edition comes in seven designs, in this case all inspired by the tech of the early 2000s, and Reto will once again sell them in blind boxes so the one you get is a surprise. They all feature shiny chrome finishes, and to really drive home the Y2K theme, the Millennium Edition also comes with a range of new filters and frames that reflect the era.

On the tech side of things, the new Charmera is exactly the same as the old one. That means it still shoots 1.6MP shots with a 1,440 x 1,080 resolution and videos at 30fps. Your photos will look objectively terrible when blown up, but therein lies the lo-fi charm.

The Kodak Charmera Millennium Edition will be available to buy from 10PM ET starting today, June 16. Note that I gave you the exact drop time, because if the original Charmera launch is anything to go by you can expect the first wave to sell out pretty quickly. A single-camera blind box costs $35, and there will also be a $210 six-pack on offer. You get a keyring and a USB-C charging cable in the box, but a Micro SD card isn't included.