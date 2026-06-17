Anthropic's design assistant now works better with its coding agent

Exactly two months after releasing a preview of Claude Design to subscribers, Anthropic has begun rolling out a major update for its design assistant that brings better integration with its other apps. To start, Claude Design can now begin working from a local codebase, meaning any assets it generates will contain elements that already exist in your front-facing products. From there, the app can hand off a design to Claude Code, allowing the coding agent to program an interface without the need to start from scratch. You also don't need to provide it with screenshots to give it an idea of your intent.

And if you want to skip Claude Design, you can do that too, with Anthropic adding the option to create and edit designs directly from Claude Code. Just type /design into your terminal. Outside of more robust integration with Anthropic's other apps, today's update brings with it quality of life improvements, starting with a more flexible import tool that can build entire design systems from GitHub and raw files. "Claude builds with your components, checks its output against your design system, and makes corrections before you see it," explains Anthropic. At the same time, the company has refined the app's built-in image editor to give users more "fine-grained" control of how elements are positioned, sized and aligned.

For organizations, there's a new admin role inside of the app that can approve and lock down edits. And for regular users, Anthropic has added a new shortcut to get to Claude Design from the sidebar of its desktop app. Similarly, you can do the same from a web browser by typing claude.ai/design into the address bar. Together, those changes suggest Anthropic is preparing to move Claude Design out of preview. Last but not least, the company says Claude Design now shares usage limits with its other products, including Claude Code and regular old chat. It adds "most people" will hit their limits less often as a result. At the same time, Anthropic has made the tool more token efficient, and less likely to producing errors.

Claude's usage limits have been a thorny subject of late. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that a Washington DC-based resident had sued Anthropic, accusing the company of misleading consumers about the limits of its Max plans. With today's release, Anthropic notes more than a million used Claude Design in its first week of availability.