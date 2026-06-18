Sennheiser debuts open-ear Accentum Clip earbuds with nine hours of battery life

If you're a fan of the open-ear style of earbuds, the last few years have given you lots of options. Nearly every audio company has at least one design that doesn't fully seal off your ears, and some have even opted for an around-the-back, clip-on look. You can add Sennheiser to that list as the company announced the Accentum Clip today.

Inside, 12mm dynamic drivers offer "clarity and punchy bass with smooth treble," according to the company. There's a Dynamic EQ that adjusts the tuning at lower volumes to ensure optimal audio quality. With Sennheiser's Smart Control Plus app, there's a 5-band EQ for manual tweaks, shareable audio presets and a Sound Check tool to help you find your ideal settings. The company says that the Accentum Clip's speaker geometry and dampening keep the sound in your ears rather than putting it out into the world.

Like most clip-style earbuds these days, the Accentum Clip has a flexible silicone bridge that wraps around the edge of your ear. Each earbud weighs 6.8 grams, which Sennheiser says is equivalent to a hotel room key card and sleeve. Touch controls provide volume, playback and call adjustments on the earbuds and the Accentum Clip is IP54 rated to withstand dust and sweat. You can expect up to nine hours of use on a single charge here, with another three full charges from the included case.

Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity is also onboard, as is the ability to use only one earbud at a time. The Accentum Clip has a dual-mic setup for calls that employs AI-powered noise reduction to keep your voice separate from any background distractions.

The only potential issue with the Accentum Clip is availability. Sennheiser plans to use a staggered rollout for this new model, starting in Canada, China and both Central and South America. Eventually, the earbuds will be available in the UK and Europe, but the company hasn't mentioned any regions beyond that yet (sorry, US!). The Accentum Clip will cost $269.95 CAD, which would put it at around $190 in the States.