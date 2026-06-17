Rockstar will offer free GTA 5 upgrades from older console and PC versions

Rockstar Games has dropped some fresh Grand Theft Auto news, though it's not exactly the update everyone's been waiting for. Starting on June 18, if you own Grand Theft Auto V on PS4 or have the digital Xbox One edition, you can upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version for free. The current-gen version — which arrived in March 2022 and was initially available as a paid upgrade — features visual enhancements and performance boosts, such as faster switching between the three protagonists. You can transfer your save data and Online progress when you upgrade.

GTA V players on PC can score a free upgrade from an older version to the Enhanced edition (which arrived last year) as well. Rockstar says that, along with the same upgrades the current-gen console versions have, the Enhanced edition includes PC-exclusive features such as ray-traced ambient occlusion and global illumination.

Free upgrades are always welcome, particularly now that many more people will have a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S (or perhaps a better PC) than four years ago. However, this does feel like a precursor to Rockstar eventually shutting down GTA Online on PS4 and Xbox One, as it did on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2021.

GTA fans have been eagerly awaiting entirely different news on the franchise, namely more details about Grand Theft Auto VI. It appears as though Rockstar is actually sticking to the current November 19 release date after several delays. Parent company Take-Two claimed the GTA VI marketing machine will ramp up this summer, so the third trailer for the game — the first in over a year — seems imminent.