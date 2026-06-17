ChatGPT now has a hub for scheduled tasks

Did you know you could schedule tasks in ChatGPT? I'll be honest, I never thought to ask OpenAI's chatbot to do something in the future, and it seems like a lot of you didn't either, because the company has begun rolling out an update that better highlights ChatGPT's ability to do just that.

The next time you open ChatGPT's sidebar, you'll see a shortcut to a new Scheduled page that gives you a place to see any active tasks you might have assigned to ChatGPT, including when they're set to run. From this page, you can also pause, edit and delete any upcoming requests. At the same time, OpenAI has made ChatGPT's ability to handle scheduled prompts more robust, stating "all tasks are faster and more reliable." What's more, when you ask the chatbot to do something in the future, you can either tell it to complete that task at a specific time or sometime during a broader timeframe, such as the morning, afternoon or evening.

New in ChatGPT: a better way to schedule tasks. Scheduled tasks are faster, more reliable, and easier to manage from the new Scheduled page. The new scheduled tasks experience is rolling out to Go, Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users on web and mobile. pic.twitter.com/YC7JON6Hxn — ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) June 17, 2026

As you can see from the video OpenAI shared, it's also possible to set up monitoring tasks, which will see ChatGPT proactively search the web or your connected apps on your behalf. OpenAI is rolling out Scheduled tasks to Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise customers. No word yet on when the Free tier might get access. With today's update, OpenAI is also sunsetting Pulse, the personalized daily summaries the company began offering last year. Pro users can continue using the feature for the next 14 days. After that point, you can use the new scheduling hub to generate future summaries.