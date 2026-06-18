Instagram now lets you add a unique caption to each carousel slide

Instagram just added a long-requested feature. The platform now lets users add unique captions to each carousel slide. Previously, all slides fell under the same caption, which certainly got in the way of telling a coherent multi-image story.

This is accessible via a toggle when tapping the caption area. This way, it's up to users if they want to put in the extra effort to think of a bunch of new captions.

It's rolling out right now, but it could take a week or so to reach every Instagram user. This follows an update from a couple of years ago in which the platform doubled the number of photos that can be used in a carousel from 10 to 20. Mixing 20 photos with 20 captions should certainly allow for some novel content.

The image-based social media platform has been making changes all over the place lately. The in-app camera now supports Ultra HDR and Night Sight on Android devices. Additionally, the platform now lets users personalize the algorithm and reorder posts on the grid.