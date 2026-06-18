Google has discontinued the Nest Home Mini and Nest Audio

Google just introduced a new smart home speaker yesterday, but the arrival of a new product heralds the end of others. The company has confirmed that it will end production of the Nest Home Mini and Nest Audio. These Nest devices have been on the market for around five years (or longer, if you count 2017's Google Home Mini) and it seems logical for Google to prioritize the newer generation given the current strategy of putting its Gemini chatbot everywhere it possibly can.

Although the pair of speakers has been discontinued, any of the two smart home products in the wild will remain operational. "Existing Nest Mini and Nest Audio devices will continue to be fully supported with regular software updates, security patches and customer care," a rep from Google told Engadget. The new Google Home speaker is priced at $100, the same as the outgoing Nest Audio, but significantly more than the Nest Home Mini, which retailed at $50 and could often be found for cheaper.