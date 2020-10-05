Google's Nest Audio sounds way better than the Nest Mini

My first impression upon pulling the Nest Audio out of its box was “wow, this thing is tiny.” From the pictures and videos, it looked like a smaller version of the Home Max, which still holds true now that I’ve seen it in real life. But it’s less than 7 inches tall and only 3 inches thick -- unlike the Max, the Nest Audio will be able to fit in just about anywhere you want to put it. Like all of Google’s current speakers, it is covered with audio-transparent cloth that comes in five colors (I got the boring but versatile “Chalk” option). The front has four LEDs that activate when you’re talking to the speaker, and the back contains a power port and mute switch. Finally, there are invisible touch-sensitive buttons on the top to play or pause audio and adjust the volume.

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

From a feature and setup perspective, the Nest Audio is essentially identical to the Nest Mini and other Google-branded smart speakers. Plug it in and the Google Home smartphone app will guide you through a setup process that links your Google account and lets you pick your preferred music services. Once that’s done, you can ask Google to play whatever you feel like or cast songs to the speakers from various apps.

Nest Audio has all the same features as the cheaper Nest Mini, so what I really care about here is music quality. At first, the small size made me question how good it could really be, and that was borne out in my initial testing. It’s both a huge upgrade over a tiny speaker like the Mini or Echo Dot but also a little underwhelming given that Google is selling it as an audio-first device. Specifically, I found music to be a little bit muddy, without defined highs.

The good news is that it’s decently loud and can fill small- and medium-sized rooms with sound, though you’ll probably need to push the volume up past 50 percent. Fortunately, the Nest Audio holds up well at higher volumes, without any noticeable distortion. And as time went on, the muddy quality I noticed initially seemed to subside -- that could be just because I got used to the speaker’s characteristics, or it could be that the Nest Audio’s automatic tuning feature was improving audio quality the more I listened.