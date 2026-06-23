MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ review: Big money for big performance

Aside from its eggplant purple exterior, the Claw 8 EX has a very straightforward layout. You get a standard assortment of face buttons, analog sticks, a D-Pad and shoulder triggers along with two customizable paddles in back. MSI incorporated the requisite RGB lighting you get on modern gaming hardware by installing two LED rings at the base of the analog sticks. A pair of two-watt speakers hide behind the front-facing grilles on each side of the display. MSI also added more pronounced, subtly textured grips that vaguely ape the size and shape of those on an Xbox Series S/X controller. This is a nice touch, especially if you like a device with full-bodied handles.

That said, while the Claw 8 EX might not have the most innovative design, all of its components feel quite premium. Both its analog sticks and shoulder triggers feature Hall Effect sensors for improved precision and durability. When it comes to connectivity, the Claw supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 with LE audio and a solid mix of ports — including two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm headset jack. There's even a new linear resonant actuator and voice coil motor to provide stronger haptic feedback along with a fingerprint sensor built into the power button. The latter of which makes it super easy to unlock the system and get back to gaming with a single touch.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

I do have one small gripe with the design though. While the D-Pad has a metal dome underneath that results in a satisfyingly clicky feel, its overall stiffness, combined with its concave shape, isn't my preferred setup for things like fighting games. That said, if you've grown up using Xbox controllers, you'll probably feel right at home.

As for its display, MSI didn't skimp there either. The Claw 8 EX features a large 8-inch IPS display with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR and up to 500 nits of brightness. Now I will admit that the way its screen sticks out from the bottom of the handheld looks a bit clunky, but that's purely cosmetic. Sure, MSI could've opted for an OLED panel to get even more vivid colors and improved contrast, but aside from that, there's really not much to complain about. And given the Claw 8 EX's already wallet-busting price tag, I'm not sure paying extra to upgrade to a fancier panel would make the overall package that much more appealing.