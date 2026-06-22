iOS 27 beta 2 is out now, here's what's new

Apple is trucking ahead in preparation for the launch of iOS 27 this fall. Today, the company seeded the second beta of its upcoming operating systems to developers. The latest version expands on some of the features discussed during WWDC 2026, most notably those centered on the new and (hopefully) improved Siri. The same new features appear to be present across the beta 2 versions of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 that dropped today, echoing the more holistic approach toward new features Apple took during that keynote presentation.

Testers will likely uncover additional details as they spend more time with the latest beta, but 9to5Mac posted a rundown of the major updates. Write with Siri has rolled out as a replacement for the old AI-powered Writing Tools prompt on both iPhone and iPads running the latest OS. A large prompt with the words "Write with Siri" will appear above the keyboard before you start typing anything, and it will shrink to just the Siri icon if you begin writing without the chatbot's help. The other Siri features in this beta appear to be incremental changes, like faster performance and labeling elements of the Expressive Voice preview as "coming soon."

9to5Mac also pointed to some welcome updates for RCS communications within the Messages app. We've been seeing more and more synergy and security between Apple and non-Apple device texts in recent months, and the new beta continues that trend. The latest version of iOS 27 introduces support for message reactions and in-line replies for RCS.

Other changes include improved iPhone Mirroring in macOS Golden Gate that resolved some issues from beta 1, as well as an update that allows AirPods Max 2 to update firmware. We'll be keeping an eye out for any other intriguing changes as the operating systems' official launch window draws nearer.